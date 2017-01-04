Family events around MK: your guide to what's on

From traditional wassailing to panto and sport, there's plenty to keep the family entertained in the week ahead...

WINTER WASSAIL

Woughton Orchard, Sunday 1.30pm to 4pm

Take the family to join in the Mid Shires Orchard Group’s traditional celebrations to wish good health for orchard and community in 2017, at Woughton Orchards, off Newport Road, Woughton on the Green, MK6 3BD. Bring musical instruments, or pans and spoons, whistles, vuvuelas, or anything noisy. Make a jolly din to chase away bad luck as you process round the orchard. Help toast the “King of the Orchard” tree and sing the Wassail Song, then finish with refreshments and a walk around the fruit trees.

Email MSOGChairman@yahoo.com to find out more and confirm attendance

SECOND STAR TO THE RIGHT

Royal & Derngate, Saturday

There are just a few tickets still available for this show for under sevens and their families. The magical and mystical adventure takes you on a journey into Neverland and back again, inspired by the world of Peter and the Starcatcher.

At the time of going to press, some tickets were available for the 2pm and 4pm shows.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

DICK WHITTINGTON

Milton Keynes Theatre, until Sunday January 1

If you haven’t yet seen MK Theatre’s pantomime, this is your last chance. Stars include Samantha Womack as the evil Queen Rat and Stacey Solomon as Fairy Bowbells. MK favourite Kev Orkian is back to tickle your funny bones.

www.atgtickets.com/shows/dick-whittington/milton-keynes-theatre

AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES

Bletchley Leisure Centre, from Monday, January 9

Banish back to school blues with the after-school programme for eight to 11-year-olds which returns from Monday. Supported by MK Community Foundation, the programme offers a different sporting activity most weekday evenings during term time.

www.hertsmereleisure.co.uk/bletchley-leisure-centre

DICK WHITTINGTON FAMILY FUN WORKSHOP

Milton Keynes Theatre, 10.45am to 11.45am, Saturday, January 7

Milton Keynes Theatre’s popular panto family workshop returns with face painting, arts and crafts, drama games and the chance to look behind the scenes at the Dick Whittington set. Tickets £5 per person.

www.atgtickets.com/shows/dick-whittington/milton-keynes-theatre