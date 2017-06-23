Five of the best things to do around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From pop classics to adventures on the stage, there’s lots going on...

The Billy Joel Songbook performed by Elio Pace and his Band, Spa Centre, Leamington, June 24

Elio Pace presents this celebration of the chart conquering music of Billy Joel. Following on from his highly-acclaimed reunion concerts in the USA with Billy Joel’s original touring band, Elio’s show features the massive hits Uptown Girl, Just The Way You Are and My Life as well as fan favourites such as Scenes From An Italian Restaurant, Goodnight Saigon and Piano Man. Elio Pace and his six-piece band have won plaudits from musicians including Brian May, Huey Lewis and Lulu.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

2 FAMILY

Un-Silencing the Library, Compton Verney, from June 28

The Victorian Women’s Library is being reimagined. Georgiana Verney, wife of the reclusive 17th Lord Willoughby de Broke, was an enthusiastic champion of

women’s reading, women’s education and ultimately, women’s suffrage, and this

reinterpretation of her 1860s library invites visitors to find out about Georgiana, the history of the room, and what women read in the late Victorian era. Visitors can also pick up and read books chosen by six guest curators – ranging from actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson to students from Kineton High School.

Details: www.comptonverney.org.uk

3 THEATRE

Free RSC shows, Stratford, June 26 to July 1

The Royal Shakespeare Company is offering anyone who has never been to a production in one of its Stratford-upon-Avon theatres a pair of free tickets to see one of its current plays.

Those new to the RSC can choose from Titus Andronicus, which is the third play in the RSC’s current season of Rome plays in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, or the bawdy new comedy Vice Versa, or Oscar Wilde’s poetic drama, Salome. In addition to seeing a play, people can also obtain a pair of free tickets to the RSC’s new family friendly exhibition, The Play’s The Thing, which reveals the secrets and stories from the world’s most famous theatre company. Tickets are available only to those who have never booked a ticket through the RSC Box Office before online, over the telephone or in person.

They are available either by calling on 01789 40349 or in person.

Tickets are not available via the RSC website.

4 THEATRE

Mirror Mirror, Warwick Arts Centre, June 27 and 28

It’s mud packs, make-up brushes and mirrors at the ready for a beauty parlour experience like no other when acclaimed young people’s theatre company Oily Cart present their new show. Mirror Mirror offers a unique and multi-sensory theatrical experience.

The show is suitable for ages three to 19 and devised for two bespoke audiences; for children and young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, and for children and young people on the autism spectrum.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk

5 KEEP FIT

Leamington Art Gallery, June 21

Celebrate International Yoga Day with a gentle and accessible yoga class within a calming space.

Details: Visit the website warwickdc.gov.uk