Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

1 THEATRE

Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, July 5 to 15

Join the effervescent, aristocratic fool Bertie Wooster and his dutiful valet Jeeves in the critically acclaimed stage play Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense. The play has enjoyed an award-winning run in the West End, and is performed by a cast of three who play multiple roles. This smart and inventive production is based on the ever-popular Wodehouse characters.

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Standard Motor Club International Rally, Woodside Hotel and Conference Centre, Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth, June 30 to July 2

One of two big events this weekend for fans of vintage cars. This rally is organised by the Standard Motor Club, representing the Standard marque under which name cars were produced at Canley, Coventry, from 1903 to 1963. In the 1950s and early ‘60s, the company was the largest employer in Coventry and also produced Triumph cars and Ferguson tractors before eventually being swallowed up by British Leyland. Many people in Warwick, Leamington, Kenilworth and surrounding villages worked there. The weekend will begin on today (Friday) when the cars will gather from 12.30pm onwards at the Midland Air Museum at Baginton before proceeding to the hotel for a buffet supper. The cars will then travel to Wythall Transport Museum on Saturday before Woodside hosts a gathering of some 80 to 100 Standard cars at Woodside, ranging in age from a 1913 Standard Rhyl to a 1963 Standard Vanguard Luxury Six.

Details: standardmotorclub.org



3MUSIC

Spirit of Elvis

Spa Centre, Leamington, July 1

Gordon Hendricks isn’t your usual Elvis impersonator – he’s won countless awards and promises a journey through all of Elvis’s legendary music. From his early years through the ‘68 special, ‘stage rehearsal’ sets from the 70s and culminating in the Vegas period, this show presents all his classic hits in two hours.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

4 FAMILY

BMC & Leyland Show, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, July 2

With about 400 vehicles on display, including cars, commercial and military, the show highlights the wide range of vehicles produced under the BMC marque – from a Mini and Morris Minor through to the big Rover 800s and the FWD drive Montegos and Maestro, and all sizes in between including vans and lorries.

There will be a non Mini Concours event which visitors can enter on the day. In addition, there will be the traditional Cowley convoy from BMW Mini Cowley and a Longbridge Convoy from MG Longbridge, both arriving at the British Motor Museum in the morning.

Details: britishmotormuseum.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Hayseed Dixie, The Assembly, Leamington, July 4

The ‘Rockgrass’ pioneers present their unique take on the songs of AC/DC – with the help of bluegrass stylings. The band formed 17 years ago and have made 15 albums, with global physical sales in excess of half a million and over 1,200 live shows in 31 different countries under their belts.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com