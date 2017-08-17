Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From enchanting outdoor theatre to a feast for bus fans, there's lots going on...

1 ART

Art in the Gardens, Hill Close Gardens, Warwick, August 19 and 20

The Victorian hedged gardens at Hill Close, overlooking Warwick Racecourse, provide the setting for a lively weekend of arts and crafts. Working from the brick-built summerhouses and lawns of these 16 garden plots, a wide range of artists and craftspeople will demonstrate their talents and run workshops for adults and children.

Visitors of all ages can appreciate the skills of painting, poetry, music, literature, ceramics, printing, woodcarving, spinning and weaving, textiles and quiltmaking – or they can simply relax and enjoy the surrounding flowers, fruit trees and vegetables. Artists include Wendy Morris, Stella Carr and Jane Delaney, while Matt Black and Trevor Humphries will bring poetic delights and John Garrett and Jazzbo will perform jazz standards. There will also be an exhibition by Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s garden group.

Details: hillclosegardens.com



2 FAMILY

Buses Festival, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, August 20

More 100 vintage and modern buses will go on display at the Buses Festival, which will feature a display of restored, vintage and modern buses and coaches from up and down the UK.

Visitors can also enjoy free heritage bus rides around local routes and the museum’s internal road network. A number of indoor and outdoor traders will also be joining the festival, bringing a variety of bus-related items for visitors to browse and buy including books, DVDs, models and more. “The Buses Festival is a fantastic day out for bus and coach enthusiasts as well as families,” said show manager Tom Caren.

Details: britishmotormuseum.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The Secret Garden, Foundry Wood, Leamington, August 23

Leamington-based outdoor theatre specialists Heartbreak Productions are revisiting their own production of The Secret Garden. Adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson

Burnett, this classic promises entertainment for all the family.

Details: www.foundrywood.co.uk



4 FAMILY

The Clearing, Compton Verney, until December 17

There’s still plenty of time to experience The Clearing, the Heritage Lottery-funded ‘eyecatcher’ by the park’s lake. The installation continues to fascinate and attract visitors to its packed activity programme including a wide range of workshops that aim to teach the skills required to survive in a dystopian future: from building fires and digging toilets, through to brewing beer, making wind turbines and even establishing democracies. Might well come in useful.

Details: www.comptonverney.org.uk



5 ART

Drawn from Life, Leamington Art Gallery and Museum, until September 17

Work by some of the biggest names in 20th and 21st century British art including David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and LS Lowry is currently on show in this touring exhibition. It celebrates some of the finest drawings in the Arts Council’s collection, from unfinished studies to completed works.

Details: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms