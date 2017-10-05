Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From top comedy to inspiring singing, there's lots going on...

1 COMEDY

Leamington Comedy Festival, Spa Centre, Leamington, October 8 to 14

Top-class comics including Sarah Millican, Ed Byrne and Henning Wehn are coming to Leamington for this year’s festival, which will be headlined by Alan Davies. Sarah Millican will be in conversation with Standard Issue Magazine on Sunday, October 8, in the Spa venue’s Studio, while others in the line-up include Rob Rouse, The Horne Section, Cerys Nelmes, Darren Harriott, Tony Cowards, Jimeoin and Patrick Monahan.

Comedy Club 4 Kids is back, too.

Details: royalspacentre andtownhall.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Festival of Voices, Warwick Hall, Warwick School, October 7

A rousing chorus of The Rhythm of Life from the Broadway musical Sweet Charity will be sung by 250 voices as the finale of the Festival of Voices concert. Singing group Divertimento have organised the concert, which will feature the combined voices of several local choirs. Divertimento director and concert organiser Sheila Koch said: “This will be our third Festival of Voices and, once again, we will be bringing together a mix of choirs and music to this exciting new venue. Our previous concerts have been very popular with both the participating choirs and audiences and we are sure the audience, which will be attended by a number of civic dignitaries, will enjoy this evening’s concert as well.”

Singing at the concert will be Divertimento, the Leamington-based group of some 25 singers; Rock Choir, with singers from Coventry and Warwickshire; Warwick-based Village Voices; Warwickshire’s Vocal Generation; Harbury Folk Club Choir; Warwickshire Choristers and the Royal Naval Association Male Voice Choir, based in Leamington.

Details: bridgehousetheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Navarra String Quartet, Pump Room, Leamington, October 6

The Investec International String Quartet Season, promoted by Leamington Music, opens when Anglo-Dutch Navarra String Quartet return to Leamington for the first time since 2010. The programme comprises Haydn’s Quartet in E flat Opus 9 No 2, Shosta-

kovich’s Quartet No 5 and Schubert’s late masterpiece, the Quartet in G D887.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



4 ART

Black and White, White Room Gallery, Regent Street, Leamington, October 7 to November 9

The gallery presents a new exhibition celebrating black and white images featuring etchings, photographs, silk screens, oils and lithographs. Artists featured include Matisse, Picasso and Damien Hirst.

Details: thewhiteroomgallery.com



5 MUSIC

Ex Cathedra, St Mary’s church, Warwick, October 10

Directed by Jeffrey Skidmore, the singers of Ex Cathedra are joined for this concert by Silvana Scarinci on lute and Alex Mason on organ. The evening is titled Monteverdi: In Search of 1610, one of many concerts celebrating the 450th anniversary of the birth of the great Italian composer, Claudio Monteverdi. The concert opens the BAXI Early Music Season at St Mary’s church, which continues into next year.

Details: royalspacentreand townhall.co.uk