Gritty comedy in Stags and Hens at Kenilworth theatre

An updated version of a modern stage classic comes to the Talisman Theatre in Kenilworth this month.

Stags and Hens (The Remix) is a re-vamp of Willy Russell’s Stags and Hens – characterisations that promise more realism.

The theatre favourite joins Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine in the list of the Liverpool playwright’s enduringly popular works of social observation.

Stags and Hens follows a group of girls and local lads as they venture out for a night of pre-marriage stag and hen party celebrations.

The action takes place in the gents’ and ladies’ toilets of a Liverpool club where Dave and Linda - groom and bride-to-be - have decided, unbeknownst to each other, to hold their respective parties.

This version was updated to coincide with the Liverpool Royal Court’s production in February 2008 and was described in the Financial Times as “lively, coarse, well-organised, truthful and funny.”

Director Corrina Jacob said: “One thing I love about the Talisman is the variety of productions, from pantomime, murder mystery through to Chekhov and now 1980’s comedy. Rehearsals have been a laugh-a-minute and we invite everyone to come to join the party.”

Theatre publicity manager John Francis said: “It’s nice to not only get such a strongly written modern piece of theatre on stage but a double delight to have a young and very confident cast able to supply the energy and skill to do it justice.

“I would also add that the Paul Chokran set is shaping up to be distressingly realistic!”

The play features frequent strong language and discusses adult themes explicitly.

The show runs each night from Monday June 12 to Saturday June 17 with performances beginning at 7.30pm.

Call 01926 856548 to book or for more information.