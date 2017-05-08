Kirstie Allsopp brings craft fair to county

Craft enthusiasts will be able to put their creative skills to the test as Kirstie Allsopp brings The Handmade Fair to Warwickshire from Friday May 12 to Sunday May 14.

Having already enjoyed three successful years at Hampton Court Palace, The Handmade Fair is launching a second event at Ragley Hall.

The event will bring together many of Britain’s best handmade products, crafts supplies and artisan foods.

The fair programme will include live ‘craft-offs’ from the experts at Mollie Makes magazine, Q&As and demonstrations from some of the country’s best-known makers, and a series of hands-on workshops where visitors can learn new skills such as willow weaving, upholstery, needle-felting and calligraphy.

TV presenter Kirstie Allsop will top the bill on the Friday, before handing over the reins to Liz Earle, skincare specialist and founder of the multi-award winning Fairtrade jewellery range, and Patrick Grant, British designer and judge on The Great British Sewing Bee.

The event will feature over 150 hand-picked exhibitors, each selling beautiful products, materials, and tools, as well as delicious food and drink stalls.

Freya Cromarty, sales and show manager at organiser Brand Events, said: “Over the last few years, The Handmade Fair has become a renowned success and we’re thrilled to be expanding to Warwickshire. It’s a great event to be a part of and our visitors will come away with tonnes of inspiration and everything they need to make their life and home more beautiful.”

Tickets range from £10 to £27.

Visit www.thehandmadefair.com/ragley for more information.