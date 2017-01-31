Miller classic to open Loft season

A classic Arthur Miller drama takes to the stage at the Loft Theatre in Leamington this month.

All My Sons is set during a single evening, when a son confronts his father about the role he had played in providing faulty engine parts for aircraft during the Second World War.

The misdemeanour had led to the deaths of several pilots and a court case, in which the father escaped a lengthy sentence while his business partner took most of the blame.

Directing the production is Gus MacDonald, who has long been an admirer of Miller’s play.

Gus said: “The first time I saw All My Sons I was immediately gripped and knew there and then I had to bring it to other people.

With its critical view of the ‘American Dream’, All My Sons was controversial when it premiered in 1947. It led to Miller facing a judicial inquiry at a time when the country was rocked by anti-communist sentiment.

Gus added: “With great plays, the temptation can be to tweak things. But the best thing about All My Sons is that it stands on its own as a strong piece of writing. There is no need to interfere.

“In a nutshell, people coming to see All My Sons will have a great evening seeing an enthralling story told by a cracking cast.”

Tom O’Connor ,who plays the pivotal role of Joe, said: “We have all been putting in overtime to give people an evening with passion and anger but to also make them smile.”

All My Sons runs at The Loft Theatre in Victoria Colonnade from Wednesday February 8 to Saturday February 18, with a performance each evening at 7.30pm except Sunday.

Visit www.loft-theatre.co.uk, email box-office@loft-theatre.co.uk or call 800360 to book tickets or for more information.