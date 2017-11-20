East 17 to play Christmas concert in Leamington

Nineties favourites East 17 are coming to Leamington for a special Christmas concert.

The group - whose hit Stay Another Day is among that decade's most popular festive hits - play at the Assembly on Friday December 22.

East 17 have had 18 top 20 singles and four top 10 albums. Their hits include House Of Love, It’s Alright, Around The World, Steam and Deep.

Tickets cost £10 for general admission or £15 for VIP passes, which grant priority entry and access to a champagne reception and cloakroom.

Visit www.leamingtonassembly.com to book.