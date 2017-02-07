Northants prog act release lyric video

Five-piece progressive rockers Voices From The Fuselage have released a new lyric video for their track A Principle God.

After signing with White Star Records last year, debut LP Odyssey: The Destroyer Of Worlds, was re-released with plans already in place for its follow up.

The Northampton band combine crunchy guitar riffs, soaring leads and pop influences. They comprise singer Ashe O’Hara, guitarists Mitch Ramsay and Josh Galloway, drummer Scott Lockhart and bassist Dale Gorham. Talking about the track O’Hara’s said: “It’s a general observation about religion and how such catastrophic things can happen and yet people still believe it’s down to a higher presence or being.” Odyssey: The Destroyer Of Worlds is available on CD, double vinyl and digital formats.

Visit facebook.com/VoicesFromTheFuselage/