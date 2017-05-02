Robbie Williams releases new video ahead of Ricoh Arena gig

Robbie Williams brings his UK tour to the region next month, with tickets still available to see the former Take That star.

Williams will headline the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on June 13 and recently released the video for single The Heavy Entertainment Show – the title track from his number one album which has not reached platinum status in the UK.

The video was shown prior to the World Heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko at the weekend.

It sees Robbie enter a boxing ring and fight himself in a high-octane boxing match, before knocking himself out and hitting the canvas.

Williams said: “I had a lot of fun shooting the boxing video for The Heavy Entertainment Show and I can’t wait to be back touring Europe in stadiums this summer.”

Robbie, who was honoured with the highly prestigious BRITs Icon Award last year, premiered the video as the final instalment of the album campaign.

This European stadium tour will see Williams play 34 shows in 20 countries.

It begins in the UK at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 2 and the UK leg of the tour will close at the London Stadium on June 23.

Joining Robbie as special guests on the tour will be Erasure.

Standing tickets for Robbie Williams at the Ricoh Arena cost £77. Hospitality packages are also available.

For more information and to book visit: www.ricoharena.com/entertainment/robbie-williams/

The video for The Heavy Entertainment Show can be watched here: https://RobbieWilliams.lnk.to/thesvideo

