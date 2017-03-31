Slam Dunk adds more acts to festival line up

With a line-up drawing to near completion, UK’s most celebrated pop-punk festival has added more acts to its line-up.

The Gospel Youth, Ocean Grove, Vukovi, Area 11, Sylar, Homebound, Casey and Makeout will play on the new Breakout Stage, curated by Rock Sound Magazine.

Hailing from Brighton, The Gospel Youth are made from of members of past British pop-punk bands.

Recently signed to Rise Records and set to release a new album later this year.

On their return to the festival, The Gospel Youth, said: “This year’s Slam Dunk line up is full of bands that helped shape us all musically.

“We're so excited to play along side them, and a load of other friends this year.

“We’ve also just finished recording our debut LP so we're pumped to get back into playing some shows."

Offering an unparalleled display of pop-punk movers and shakers across eight stages, Slam Dunk Festival is set to celebrate all things alternative as it welcomes one-off anniversary performances from headliners Enter Shikari, debut albums in full with American pop-rockers Cute Is What We Aim For and We The Kings, a special reunion performance from Madina Lake and the final-ever shows from We Are The Ocean.

The Slam Dunk Festival is at the Genting Arena in Birmingham on Saturday, May 27.

Advance tickets cost £44 or £49 with after party and are on sale now via www.slamdunkmusic.com

The full line-up includes: Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Neck Deep, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Deaf Havana, Beartooth, Tonight Alive, We Are The Ocean, Crossfaith, Against Me!, The Bronx, With Confidence, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, Waterparks, The Movielife, Frank Iero & The Patience, Decade, Zebrahead, Counterfeit, We The Kings, The Ataris, Fenix TX, Milk Teeth, The Maine, Cute Is What We Aim For, Memphis May Fire, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Madina Lake, Set It Off, Citizen, Black Foxxes, Turnover, Crime In Stereo, Seaway, Fort Hope, SHVPES, Trophy Eyes, Boston Manor, WSTR, Like Pacific, Puppy, Sorority Noise, The Gospel Youth, Stray From The Path, Ocean Grove, I Prevail, Vukovi, Ice Nine Kills, Area 11, Oceans Ate Alaska, Sylar, Too Close To Touch, Casey, Makeout, MC Lars.

For more details, visit http://slamdunkmusic.com

