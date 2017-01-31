Percussive perfection with family fun galore in Leamington

An action-packed programme of percussion comes to the Spa Centre next week.

Oliver Cox and Owen Gunnell, who make up O Duo, present schools concert Crash! Bang! Wallop! on Wednesday February 8 at 2pm, followed by the full-length Bubbling Bach to Bongo Fury at 7.30pm.

The concerts feature works specially arranged from the Baroque and Classical periods and a 20th-century classic, Paul Desmond’s Take Five,

Another American composer, Philip Glass, who is celebrating his 80th birthday, is represented by his Mad Rush.

The evening will include two of O Duo’s own works including Bongo Fury!, which they composed for their first visit to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2002. They have since played all round the world and also at the Hyde Park Last Night of the Proms.

Richard Phillips, of Leamington Music, which is organising the concerts, said: “I have programmed O Duo in the Festival in Stratford, at Kingsley School in Leamington and at the Bridge House Theatre in Warwick and besides giving amazing concerts, the two of them have done superb educational work, showing there is rather more to life than a drum kit!”

Tickets for all Leamington Music concerts in February and March and the 2017 Leamington Music Festival Weekend are on sale at the Leamington Town Hall box office. Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.

Full details of future concerts can also be found on the website www.leamingtonmusic.org