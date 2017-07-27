Peter Kay heads to Coventry

Popular comedian Peter Kay will be bringing his successful Dance For Life show to Coventry.

He will be coming to the Ricoh Arena on Friday January 26 and Saturday January 27 with all the profits going to Cancer Research UK.

Each of the venues will be spectacularly transformed to accommodate enormous dance floors, which will feature state of the art sound and lights as DJ PK takes to the turntables for what

promises to be a joyous and unforgettable fundraising experience.

Peter said of the events: "I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life. The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance.

“I’d also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up.”

Nick Eastwood, Chief Executive of the Wasps Group, said: “Peter Kay sells out his shows across the country which is no surprise since he is extremely funny and his Dance For Life shows are a fantastic way of raising money for a great charity as well as having an enjoyable night.”

Claire Rowney, director of Stand Up To Cancer at Cancer Research UK, said: “We are so grateful to Peter for hosting his epic Dance For Life events to raise money, we need as many people as possible to join Peter and kick cancer’s ass by dancing the night away. The money that is raised from the events will fund vital research so that we can save more lives, more quickly.”

Tickets are £28.50 each and can be bought individually or in groups of any number. Fancy dress is optional.

Participants can also set up individual Dance For Life pages to get sponsored for their own dance-a-thon challenges, whether in support or memory of friends and family, or simply to help raise even more money for Cancer Research UK. Peter’s fundraising team can be joined at www.justgiving.com/teams/danceforlife2018

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday July 29. Tickets can be purchased from www.seetickets.co.uk or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Regrettably tickets are limited to over 18s.

For further details visit www.peterkay.co.uk