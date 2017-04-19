Artforms blend in new hip hop theatre piece at Belgrade

Award-winning jazz musician and MC Soweto Kinch brings hip hop’s theatre piece The Legend of Mike Smith to the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry next week.

The show integrates hip hop, jazz, dance and lyricism to tell the compelling story of Mike Smith, a young artist on a quest to find a mythical golden microphone.

Exploring the seven deadly sins, consumerism, spirituality and commercial pressures on the modern artist, The Legend of Mike Smith takes an original approach to melding artforms and exploring hip hop culture.

The multi-award winning alto-saxophonist Soweto Kinch, who has written and performs the show, has received two MOBO awards in the Best Jazz Act category, two Urban Music Awards and a Mercury Music Prize nomination.

Soweto’s theatre experience includes Sampad’s In the Further Soil performed at MAC Birmingham and a previous collaboration with Jonzi D, Markus the Sadist, which played at the artsdepot and Bloomsbury Theatre in 2010.

Dancer, spoken word artist and director Jonzi D has been an advocate of British hip hop theatre and dance for over 20 years. In 2004, he founded Breakin’ Convention, an international festival of hip hop dance theatre.

Guest director Ivan Blackstock is a co-founder and artistic director of Birdgang Dance Company. He has worked extensively as a choreographer and director with artists such as Rita Ora, Dizzee Rascal and will.i.am as well as appearing on So You Think You Can Dance UK and Dancing with the Stars USA.

The show runs from Wednesday, April 26, to Saturday, April 29. Call 024 7655 3055 to book or for more information.