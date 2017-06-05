Enchanting setting for a Shakespearean favourite in Princethorpe

Shakespeare’s magical play A Midsummer Night’s Dream is being performed in the idyllic setting of Princethorpe College’s grounds this weekend.

Following on from last year’s acclaimed production of Much Ado About Nothing, the award-winning Sudden Impulse Theatre Company bring the enchanting comedy to the venue for the first time.

The story of forbidden lovers, mischievous fairies and clowning actors is set against the background of the wedding between the mighty Duke Theseus and the Amazon Queen Hippolyta.

Seating is on the lawn, so audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and a picnic so they can enjoy a perfect summer evening.

Bridie Vowels and Phil Malkin who played Beatrice and Benedick last year are reunited as Titania, Queen of the Fairies, and Bottom, with Sam Bates as Oberon and Louis Hayward as Puck.

Artistic director Simon Winterman said: “This marks the third year of our Summer Shakespeare and we are delighted to be adding new venues such as the glorious Princethorpe College”.

The 20-strong cast will be touring various outdoor locations, including Astley Castle and Polesworth Abbey in north Warwickshire and Old Campden House in the Gloucestershire.

The Warwickshire-based theatre company was formed in April 2004 with the remit of producing challenging drama in Nuneaton. Since then it has continued to grow, and has won a number of awards at national festivals. The company regularly takes productions to the Buxton Fringe Festival, receiving three nominations in 2013 and winning the award for best actor. The company won the 2014 Lighthorne Drama Festival and qualified for the national finals in the Isle of Man.

The show will be performed at Princethorpe College on Friday June 9 at 7pm and Saturday June 10 at 4pm.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions. They are limited at each venue to ensure people can get a good view so booking in advance is recommended.

Visit www.suddenimpulse.co.uk or call the box office on 07899 406843 to book.