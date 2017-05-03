Trust and belonging at heart of political coming-of-age tale on Warwick stage

The heartache caused by the devastating actions of people is explored in a play coming to the Bridge House Theatre in Warwick next week.

Moving between the aftermath of the 7/7 bombings and the celebrations of the London Olympics, True Brits is acoming- of-age story about a young man who wants to remain part of a British society that he feels now distrusts him on sight.

Playwright Vinay Patel studied at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, graduating with distinction in 2011. Vinay was selected as a 2016 BAFTA Breakthrough Brit for Murdered By My Father, released on BBC3 in 2016 and rebroadcast on BBC One in April. He is currently under commission to the Bush Theatre as well as working on projects for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and the BFI.

Performer Maanuv Thiara trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. His theatre experience has included playing Cornwall in King Lear at Bristol Old Vic. On completing the tour of True Brits, Maanuv goes straight into the cast of the West End transfer of the Almeida production of Hamlet alongside Andrew Scott and Juliet Stevenson.

Director Ed Viney is a former Assistant director at the Royal Shakespeare Company and trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and the National Theatre.

The play runs for 60 minutes and takes to the stage on Tuesday May 9. Tickets cost £10. Call 776438 to book.