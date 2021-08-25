Villagers will be displaying their artwork and crafts at a special exhibition in Bishops Itchington on September 3 and 4.

Bethany Molesworth has organised the arts and crafts exhibition in the hope of highlighting talents from the village.

But she has been overwhelmed by the response.

"I posted on our community page a few months back hoping maybe four or five people would step forward from our village to join me in exhibiting," said Bethany.

"I have been blown away by the 17 I now have exhibiting (and counting!) and all are residents in the village.

"I have artists, photographers, embroiderers, a chocolatier and other crafters.

"We are using it to raise funds for Helping Hands charity in Leamington Spa, and an opportunity to get the community together and supporting each other."

There will also be opportunities to buy gifts.

"We have someone who makes handmade soaps coming, someone who makes gifts for baby showers and someone who makes fabric gifts such as wash bags, reusable wipes, etc," added Bethany.