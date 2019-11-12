Best-selling singer-songwriter signing books at Kenilworth Books shop

Mike Batt

Mike Batt, the singer-songwriter behind The Wombles pop group, will be at the Kenilworth Books shop for a book signing event at 10.30am this Saturday November 16 for his recently released book.

The book, "The Chronicles Of Don’t Be So Ridiculous Valley," is Mike Batt's first novel. It's described by Mike as "an adventure story for childish grown-ups and grown-up children."

Mike said: “The message in the book is that nothing is impossible."

The book cover for The Chronicles of Don't be so Ridiculous Valley

Mike Batt is a best-selling English singer-songwriter, musician, arranger, record producer, director, conductor and author. He achieved international success as a solo artist and is particularly known in the UK for creating The Wombles pop group, writing many hits including the chart-topping Bright Eyes, and discovering, producing and songwriting for multi- million selling singer Katie Melua.

The Mike Batt event will be the second book signing event hosted by the Kenilworth Books shop this week.

Legendary cricket announcer and writer Henry Blofeld will be at the books shop for a book signing for his new book "My A - Z of Cricket" at 1pm on Friday November 15.

Anyone wishing to reserve a copy of the books before the signing should contact Kenilworth Books on 01926 855784 or email info@kenilworthbooks.co.uk