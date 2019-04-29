Brick-making giant makes Leamington-based college a construction hub

A Leamington based further education college has been chosen as a construction hub by a brick making giant.

The Warwickshire College Group, in Warwick New Road, is one of six colleges nationally to be selected as a London Brick Construction Hub by leading brick manufacturer Forterra.

The company, which is the only maker of London Brick, has pledged to support the college in a number of brickwork projects including internal competitions and local community projects, with the aim of increasing the skills and enthusiasm of their bricklaying students.

It will also donate London Bricks to the hub and offer opportunities for the college’s outstanding bricklaying student to receive £500 worth of tools.

The college will also benefit from site visits and talks from leading figures in the construction industry.

Geoffrey Mylchreest, head of construction at Royal Leamington Spa College, said: “Having London Brick and the Forterra brand as part of our brick workshops will create discussion about the history of brickwork and the construction industry on a wider scale.

“Being part of a Construction Hub will help our students to realise they are part of something bigger, working with a large construction supplier who are investing in them as individuals to support them in becoming successful bricklayers.”

Stephen Harrison, chief executive of Forterra, said: “We are very pleased to announce the six colleges selected to become the first London Brick Construction Hubs.

“We have been impressed by the high standard of applications received, and we have every confidence that these colleges and their students will go on to produce brickwork of the highest quality and technical skill.

“In creating these London Brick Construction Hubs, we hope that the materials and access to industry-leading knowledge that we share will help equip determined students with the skills necessary to pursue successful careers in homebuilding and construction.”

The college beat off competition from further education centres nationally to secure the new accolade.