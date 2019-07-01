Business is blooming for family-run garden centre as it looks to grow

A family-run garden centre and nursery business near Leamington Spa is poised to expand.

Bosses of Smith’s Nurseries and Garden Centre, in Baginton,has unveiled plans to diversify and grow the business.

Turnover at the centre has risen from £630,000 to £1.65 million over the last five years while about £250,000 has been invested in the firm’s expansion over the same period.

Now the owners, Mick and Tara Smith, are looking to bring in a fourth generation family member - their eldest son Luke - to help with the expansion.

The nursery was created in 1942 by Eric and Pete Smith as EW Smith and Son. It now employs 36 staff part time and full time staff and has a garden centre, garden furniture store, café and more.

The company has started working with accountancy firm Burgis & Bullock as it plans for expansion and deals with the implications of successful diversification.

Mr Smith said: “We are in the middle of a crucial period at the moment and thankfully for us, it is a successful period.

“Welcoming Luke on board has been great, we are family business at heart and he has unique skills he can bring to the table.

Mr Smith said: “Essentially, he is in a trainee manager position, but he has a lot of experience in graphic design, so that will be a boost to our marketing over the coming years.

“We have big plans in the pipeline to grow in the near future and after celebrating our 75th anniversary recently, we are looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Luke said: “The business is something that we take a lot of pride in as a family.

He added: “I am pleased to be on board, bringing my experience in graphic design with me while learning more and more about the running of a successful business from my parents.”

Trevor Day, corporate services partner at Burgis and Bullock, has worked with a number of rural businesses which have undergone successful diversification in recent years.

He said: “Diversification is the key to growth for rural businesses.

“Smith’s Nurseries and Garden Centre is a perfect example of a family business with a strong plan, ambition and drive.

Mr Day added: “It is great to see that a fourth generation member of the Smith family has joined and having Mick and Tara still in place to oversee his development will be crucial.”