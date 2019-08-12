Celebration for county’s apprentices and trainers

Apprentices across Coventry and Warwickshire and the trainers and advisers who support them have been honoured at a major awards event in the region.

Around 200 people attended Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber Training’s Awards Evening at Coventry Rugby Club to recognise the contributions of local apprentices and the staff and businesses who work with them.

Peter Burnell with Alexis Considine from The Wigley Group and Peter Burns.

Thirty apprentices and employers received awards for outstanding achievement while trainer Christine Cusick and lead training adviser Clare Ebbon, both of Chamber Training, picked up awards after being voted for by apprentices.

Among the winning apprentices was Alexis Considine, who was awarded the accolade for Accountancy Higher Apprentice after impressing her bosses during her apprenticeship role at the Wigley Group.

After completing a book-keeping course with the help of Chamber Training, Alexis has gone on to pass her exams with a distinction in her Accountancy Higher Apprenticeship.

She has since progressed onto her Higher Apprenticeship, after being praised for her excellent aptitude and effectiveness in applying her knowledge and skills in her role at the Wigley Group, and is set to be offered a management position within the company.

Jan Ryan and Sally Lucas from Chamber Training with Peter Burns, past President of the Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

Peter Burns, past president of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, was invited to present the awards on a night that featured guest appearances from award-winning apprentices Kathleen Culleton-Underwood and Allana Watson.

Jan Ryan, operations director at Chamber Training, said: “We were absolutely delighted to host such as a prestigious event.

“The category entrants were extremely competitive.

“Not only that, it was great to see Christine and Clare pick up awards having been voted for by the apprentices they work with, which is a wonderful accolade for them.

She added: “We are looking forward to the prospect of working with more employers across Coventry and Warwickshire, helping them to make apprenticeships work effectively for their businesses.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Harry Bower, Gopsall Services for Accountancy Advanced Apprentice

Nathan Ellis, Thomas & Co for Accountancy Intermediate Apprentice

Andrew Daffern, Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust (CWPT) for Customer Service Intermediate Apprentice

Chelsea-Lea Gallagher, Enchanted Nursery for Children’s Care Advanced Apprentice

Grace Chandler Miller, Tiny Teddies for Children’s Care Apprentice

Annabel Scott, Geiko for Hairdressing Advanced Apprentice

Jessica White, Clipperz for Hairdressing Intermediate Apprentice

Catherine Anti-Nuamah, University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW) for Management Advanced Apprentice

Colin Twidale, Individual Support Services (ISS) for Health & Social Care Higher Apprentice

Linda Grinpukale-Grinfogele, Individual Support Services (ISS) for Health & Social Care Intermediate Apprentice

Lucy Brooks, Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust (CWPT) for Business Administration Advanced Apprentice

Olivia Burton, Manufacturing Technology Centre for Business Administration Intermediate Apprentice

Sandeep Bajwa-Nakra, OM Solutions for Digital Marketing Advanced Apprentice

Victoria Winterman, Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust (CWPT) for Health & Social Care Advanced Apprentice