Celebrations at Leamington Spa’s Miles of Tiles as it wins prestigious award

A family-owned tile specialists in Leamington is celebrating after winning a prestigious award.

Miles of Tiles (Midlands), based in St Mary’s Road, has been declared Retailer of the Year at the Service Excellence Awards 2019 for the Midlands.

The 37-year-old company, which serves the retail and wholesale trade, beat off competition from five other short-listed finalists, including Birmingham-based Selfridges.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony held at Hogarths Hotel, in Dorridge, Solihull, which was hosted by people development organisation First Impressions and Henrik Courts Event Management.

Afterwards, Miles of Tiles (Midlands) managing director Jeff Foster said: “We are very proud to receive this award.

“It is a great achievement to be recognised and awarded in this way and particularly so when we were up against some other fantastic businesses.

“Huge thanks must go to all of our staff, who work tirelessly to offer the best service and advice possible.

“Our staff ensure customers get the best possible experience when they shop at our stores and they will go the extra mile for our customers.

“And we’d also like to thank our loyal customers, who continue to support small local businesses like ourselves.”

Miles of Tiles (Midland) was founded in 1982.

It now operates across three stores - in Leamington, Coventry and Rugby - and employs 13 members of staff.

The business serves both trade and the public.

It specialises in offering a wide range of tiles for indoor and outdoor use plus a large selection of bathroom sanitary ware.

Many of its products come from across the globe.

Mr Foster added: “We import tiles from all over the world, including countries such as Turkey, Brazil, Poland, Italy and Spain to ensure we offer as much variety as possible.

“We are already the leading importer of large format tiles.

“During the spring we introduced some exciting new external tile ranges, which are already proving increasingly popular.”