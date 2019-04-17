Celebrations for Leamington company as it reaches its 50th anniversary

A rapidly growing building services consultancy in Leamington Spa is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Reaching the milestone has prompted bosses of Greenway and Partners to vow that they have no intention of slowing the company’s growth.

Paul Howell, director of electrical services at Greenway, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 50th anniversary this year.

“We look forward to Greenway expanding in the future and continuing its leading position in sustainable energy solutions.

He added: “We owe much of our success and longevity to our skilled, dedicated and hardworking team.

“Our senior staff members are shareholders so have a vested interest in our business and we encourage staff to work their way up within the company.

“In return they have helped us develop long term relationships with our clients resulting in most of our work coming from repeat business or referrals.”

Greenway employs 12 staff and its engineers have a combined total of 150 years’ experience in the industry.

The company was founded in 1969 by Des Greenway and operated from premises in Warwick Street until 2016 when it moved to its current modern air-conditioned offices in Bedford Street.

To celebrate the firm’s 50th anniversary, a party is being organised for staff and clients at the garden house at Jephson Gardens in Royal Leamington Spa.

The company has a range of clients in the education, health, public, residential, industrial and commercial sectors.

It has worked on many historic projects such as National Trust Wimpole Gardens, Hanley Park in Stoke on Trent, National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Lenton’s Lane Cemetery and War Memorial Park in Coventry and a £5 million project for Jephson Gardens which included the construction of a garden house and the refurbishment of its gate house.

Also among Greenway’s projects is a £12 million upgrade at Warwickshire College is where the firm’s operations director Nik Chambers completed his apprenticeship.

Mr Chambers said: “Greenway redeveloped the teaching block and in doing so reduced operational costs and helped our client achieve their long-term environment objectives.”