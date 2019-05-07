Gaming studio in Leamington acquired in new deal

A high profile gaming company based in Leamington Spa has just been acquired by a serial games investor.

Game development studio Well Played Games, based in Plato Close, has been bought by Klaas Kersting’s newly-created Phoenix Games group.

The studio will be the first to join the international family of gaming companies that was created last month.

Rich McClaughry, co-founder of Well Played Games, said: “We have really enjoyed the journey of setting up Well Played Games over the past two years, and we’re immensely proud of what the team has achieved together.

“Being part of Phoenix Games gives us the opportunity to retain our creative independence and ultimately create better games, while also joining like-minded companies from around the world in an environment where we build value together.

Mr McClaughry added: “We’re excited to be the first company to join.”

Mr Kersting, who is renown as a prolific investor in the gaming community, said: “We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes and we couldn’t be happier to have Well Played Games be the first team to join Phoenix.

He added: “The issues that we’re attempting to tackle particularly resonate with them and, as a small yet ambitious team that’s packed full of talent, they’re exactly the kind of company we want to build Phoenix around.”

Well Played Games was founded in 2017 and its team boast experience of working on some of the world’s biggest game franchises, including Angry Birds.

In has already worked with partners including Visa, The NFL and now Games Workshop.

The studio is the developer of the upcoming mobile title Warhammer Combat Cards.

Licensed by Games Workshop, the company says the new title will be the first digital card game that will encompass the full breadth of the Warhammer 40,000 universe and its miniatures.