In photos: The winners of the first ever Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards
The awards were backed by Courier and Weekly News and celebrated the best of our amazing pubs, cafes and restaurants
An evening of celebration shone a light on some of the region’s best hospitality businesses in the finals of the first ever Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards last week.
In partnership with Warwickshire County Council, Coventry BID and Visit Coventry, the first live local awards event since lockdown brought together more than 40 businesses vying for success across 15 food and drink categories.
The winners were:
Winners:
Best Artisan Drink Producer: Dhillons Brewery, Coventry
Best Artisan Food Producer: Price’s Spices, Leamington
Best Café/Coffee Shop: Warwick Street Kitchen, Leamington
Chef/Cook of the Year (Sponsored by Aubrey Allen): Tobias Reutt, of Earlsdon
Supper Club
Best Food/Drink Experience (sponsored by NFU Mutual): Bread For Life,
Warwick
Best Farm Shop: Hilltop Farm, Leamington
Best Independent Business (sponsored by Warwickshire County Council):
Proof Bakery, Coventry
Newcomer Award (sponsored by CWLEP): Pasta Brothers, Bishops Tachbrook
Pub or Bar of the Year: Dhillons Brewery, Coventry
Restaurant of the Year: Turmeric Gold, Coventry
Street Food Trader of the Year: Stripclub Street Food
Express To Success Award (sponsored by Comesto): Joint winners: Price’s Spices, Leamington and Swirls Gelato, Leamington.
Covid Resilience Award (Sponsored by Visit Coventry): Hoorays Gelato, Stratford-upon-Avon
Foodie Champion (Sponsored by The Leamington and Warwick Courier Series):
The Barn Kitchen, Leamington
The Godiva Award (Sponsored by Coventry BID): Dhillon’s Brewery
Click here to read the about all the winners.
Here are some photos of the winners, taken by David Fawbert Photography.