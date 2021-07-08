International manufacturing company opens its European headquarters in Warwick

Gallagher has officially opened its European headquarters in Agincourt Road, Warwick.

An international manufacturing company has officially opened its European headquarters in Warwick

Gallagher, which makes security protection products, has now completed its move off Agincourt Road, near Longbridge Island.

“We’re so excited to officially be in our new building, and we can’t wait to welcome our partners and customers,” said Richard Huison, regional general manager for UK and Europe.

“We’ve grown at an impressive rate in recent years and fast outgrew our current premises."