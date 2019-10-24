Kenilworth couple to open new coffee shop in town centre

A Kenilworth woman has quit her 9 to 5 job to full-fill her dream of opening and running a local coffee shop with homemade baked goods.

Imogen Edwards and her partner, Sam Paine, both recently quit their jobs to open the Coffee on the Corner shop.

Coffee on the Corner

Imogen said: "Myself and my partner Sam Paine left our full time jobs in August to pursue our dream of owning our own coffee shop. It was a big risk but we decided there was no time better than the present to take the plunge."

The coffee shop, located at the corner of Warwick Road in the old The National Provincial Bank building, is set to open early next month.

Imogen left her job as an administrative officer at Warwickshire Vision Support (local sight loss charity) where she'd worked for five years. Sam left his job as a personal trainer working for Fitness Worx Gym in Kenilworth.

She added: "I am a home baker taking cake orders regularly and always wanted to create a full time business from that so we put our minds together and decided to go for it.

"We are passionate about good quality coffee and the importance of catering for dietary requirements at this day and age. We have intolerances ourselves and know the struggle of going out and having little or no suitable food options."

The couple plans to open the shop everyday from early next month.

Imogen added: "We are keen to keep the historic exterior and features of the bank the same. We are excited to start this new adventure with everyone."