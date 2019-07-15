Leamington business chosen to get electric taxi testing into gear

A Leamington Spa-based company has been chosen to help power a new project to test drive electric taxis.

Marketing agency Palmer Hargreaves, in Waterloo Place, has been appointed by electric taxi company LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company).

The agency has been tasked with finding suitable candidates to test drive LEVC’s electric taxis in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The campaign will be carried out over the next 12 months with scope for the agency to take LEVC’s electric taxi proposition overseas with the support of its offices in Germany, Russia and China.

Mark Dale, managing director at Palmer Hargreaves UK, said: “LEVC is an exciting new account for us, which enables us to work in a sector experiencing rapid transformation.

“The agreement follows a highly competitive pitch, from which Palmer Hargreaves was selected as the lead agency for an emotional campaign promoting both LEVC‘s electric and used diesel vehicles.

“Through a combination of traditional and new media advertising plus targeted content marketing, we hope to help Britain’s taxi drivers find the right mobility solutions to suit their evolving needs.”

Mr Dale added: “There are few things as iconic as the classic Hackney carriage and those who work in these vehicles are extremely proud of their heritage and stature.

“Working closely with LEVC, we want to help driver retain this pride with a new electric cab that perfectly supplements existing diesel options.”

Leighton King, commercial director at LEVC, said: “Palmer Hargreaves delivered a strong, strategic response to our brief and demonstrated a clear understanding of the challenges affecting both taxi drivers and the wider mobility marketplace.

“We’re looking forward to working with them to roll out their exciting ideas.”