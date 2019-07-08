Leamington legal firm plays key role in buyout at swimming pool maker

Experts at a Leamington law firm have played a key role in a management buyout of long established swimming pool manufacturer.

Wright Hassall LLP, based in Olympus Avenue, supported the buyout at Buckingham Swimming Pools, of Kenilworth.

Buckingham Swimming Pools’ owner managers Paul Mason and Dennis Ledbrooke initiated the deal for director Paul Walton-Collett take over as majority shareholder.

Nathan Lapsley, Wright Hassall’s corporate senior associate, who advised the sellers, said: “Buckingham Swimming Pools are a long-standing client of ours and to see a new team commit to the future of the company through a management buyout proves just how strong the business has become over the years. We wish the new owners continued success.”

Buckingham Swimming Pools was one of the first UK manufacturers of fibre glass pools, with products made at its factory in Kenilworth transported around the UK and Europe.

It saw major growth in ‘70s and ‘80s that helped drive its continuing success.