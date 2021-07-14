More than £3million in support grants paid to businesses in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to help during the pandemic

More than £3million in support grants have been paid to businesses in the Warwick district to help them during the pandemic

More than £3million in support grants have been paid to businesses in the Warwick district to help them during the pandemic.

Warwick District Council paid the support grants for businesses that were unable to apply for the national grants for companies in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Since the scheme began, the council has administered a number of schemes for businesses including the self-employed, those without a business premises, those that were not mandated to close but were losing income, and taxi drivers.

The council also says that businesses that were eligible under Part E of the scheme will have recently received a top-up payment of £485 each to ensure that the remaining funds for that scheme were evenly distributed.

Cllr Andrew Day, Leader of Warwick District Council, said: “These grants have proven to be a vital lifeline for many of our local businesses, and I am pleased that we have been able to administer these schemes to help those that were not automatically eligible for assistance.

“I would like to thank the teams that have processed thousands of applications over the past twelve months to ensure that help was being given to those that needed it.