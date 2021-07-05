Shoppers will be able to enjoy a free rickshaw ride up Leamington's Parade this week

Two rickshaws will be offering shoppers free, environmentally-friendly rides from July 8-12.

Fancy the idea of someone transporting you up Leamington's Parade in a rickshaw?

Well, that will become a reality in the town centre this week.

And business leaders in the town said they will be keen to see how it goes.

The e-trikes have been developed by Hailservices, a Coventry-based zero emission taxi and delivery services company. They will be powered by riders, and will be stationed at the top and bottom of the ‘closed’ area.

Passengers are invited to flag them down and enjoy the ride free of charge.

The idea is part of the University of Warwick’s free Creative Futures programme based in Leamington.

The programme gives small creative businesses six months free access to offices, meeting spaces and coaching sessions at 1 Mill Street.

A spokesperson for the programme said: "In discussions with local partners about how the programme could use creativity and ingenuity to benefit residents and identify another cohort of creative businesses to work with, the team spoke to BID Leamington and hit upon the idea of supporting the link from bus stops to shops, by offering a fun, comfortable rides up and down the Parade while it is closed."

Stephanie Kerr, executive director at BID Leamington, said:“Businesses supported by Creative Futures have already been making a positive impact in the town centre, so we are delighted to support this programme.

"We have listened to feedback about Parade access, and are also keen to explore future sustainable access, mobility and delivery options, so felt this this might be interesting idea to try out.”

Clare Green, creative and digital communities manager at the University of Warwick, said: “We want to help creative business accelerate, so finding a creative way to help pedestrians accelerate up and down the Parade while we look for the next cohort of creative businesses feels appropriate.