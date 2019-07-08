Too few Leamington firms are seeking Queen’s Award

Go-ahead businesses in Leamington are being urged to seek out a Royal seal of approval.

The plea has gone out to innovative companies to apply for the coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Business leaders say too few companies from the West Midlands are entering the Royal awards.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce hosted an event with Lord-Lieutenants in the region at Hatton House in Warwickshire to encourage more businesses to apply for the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

John Crabtree, Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands, told dignitaries and business leaders: “It is quite clear that our excellent businesses are not receiving the recognition they should.

“Across the West Midlands and Warwickshire, business organisations are combining with the two Lord-Lieutenants to ensure that the business community fully understand the commercial benefits to be gained by seeking a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

“It is the highest accolade available for the very best businesses.”

Chris Robinson, managing director of Boost Awards, told the gathering: “Of the 3,500 awards in our awards-list.co.uk database there is one award which stands head and shoulders above the rest – the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

He said: “We refer to it within Boost Awards as “the mother of all awards” and for good reason as 201 awards were given out last year, and they are all delivering impact on sales, reputation and employee pride like no other award can.”

Ajay Desai, of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We actively encourage our members and all other businesses we come into contact with to look into applying for a Queen’s Award.

“The application process does require time and effort but the rewards at the end can mean so much to a business.”

For more information on applying for a Queen’s Award, contact the Chamber on 024 7665 4321.