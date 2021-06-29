Win a prize bundle of gin - courtesy of That Gin Company in Warwick

Owner Steve Bazell. Photo by Everybody Smile Photography.

The Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News have teamed up with That Gin Company to offer readers the chance to win an exclusive gin prize bundle.

The team behind Warwick’s new concept That Gin and Cocktail Bar in Swan Street is offering a lucky winner one of their brand new gift sets as well as three 500ml bottles of infused gins from their choice of more than 100 flavour combinations.

Uniquely made to order on site, something for every palate is guaranteed, from the traditional juniper and floral gins through to fruity offerings such as pineapple, watermelon, passion fruit and Sicilian orange and, for spice lovers, pink pepper, black pepper and cardamon or jalapenos gin.

Those with a sweet tooth will be able to choose from a desserts range, including Cherry Bakewell, Black Forest Gateau and Biscoff.

Owner Steve Bazell said: “At That Gin Company we are passionate about our customers and ensuring they have a great experience. We want to create gin that you cannot get anywhere else. We believe that we have the largest made to order gin offering in the UK and no one else will offer you such a range of gins on an individual basis. Our passion lies in finding your perfect drink and everything we do is to help the customer find the right drink for them. We hope the customers enjoy the drinks as much as we enjoy making them.”

Visit: http://thatgincompany.co.ukThe winner will receive a gift set consisting of a 500ml bottle of gin, gin glass and stainless steel straw, plus three additional bottles of gin of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, you need to send off the coupon inside this Friday's (July 2) Courier and Weekly News.