World of Water in Warwickshire to close - but management are looking for a new site

The World of Water aquatic centre between Leamington and Rugby is to close after 15 years - but management said they are looking for another site in the town.

Following the Dobbies Garden Centres takeover of Wyevale Garden Centres the aquatic store, sited off the Straight Mile near the A45, has not had its lease renewed.

World of Water will have to leave the site by February 7, with their last day of trading being some time in December.

A spokesperson for the business took to Facebook on October 30 to make the announcement.

They said: "We will endeavour to uphold our excellent customer service and assist you in any way we can until our doors finally close.

"We are proactively looking for a new local site and will keep you updated as this situation progresses.

"The management and team wish to thank you for all your support and custom over the last 15 years."

Rugby's World of Water branch is one of largest of the company's 21 sites across the country.

It also includes a section dedicated to small animals and reptiles.