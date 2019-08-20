Your chance to praise a local business in Leamington at annual awards ceremony

The deadline for entries for the sixth Leamington Business Awards has now been extended to September 13.

So there is more time to make sure local businesses get the praise they deserve.

The business awards is set to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

And this year, the Courier is proud to put its name to a new category - The People’s Choice Award.

This is for a business that deserves special praise for going out of its way to serve the local community.

For The People’s Choice Award, we are looking for a business that has brought something different, or done something special, for the town. Email your nomination, and give your reasons in no more than 100 words, directly to the deputy editor at philip.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk, or to the business awards directly via their website www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk/enter-a-business

The awards are for the first time being organised by the Leamington Business Forum on November 15.

Returning to its previous home, this year’s ceremony will take place at the newly renovated Royal Pump Rooms and it will be presided over by master of ceremonies, Dave Sharpe.

Businesses have the opportunity to enter 12 categories: New Business of the Year; Business and Community Award; Customer Service Excellence Award; Young Person of the Year Award; Employer of the Year; South Warwickshire Achievement of the Year; Innovation of the Year; Outstanding Achievement of the Year; Independent Business of the Year; Property Business of the Year; Warwick District Charity of the Year; The People’s Choice Award.

A winner from all the categories will also be selected for the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award – Business of the Year.

Awards sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Jonathan Smith at: leamingtonbusinessawards@gmail.com or Jon@LeamingtonBusinessForum.co.uk

To nominate a business, visit https://www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk/enter-a-business

Further details about the awards categories and how to nominate are available at: www.leamingtonbusiness awards.co.uk