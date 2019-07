The Park Hill Junior School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) raised £2,434 at its pop-up circus fundraiser.

The event was held at sister school, Thorns Infant School, on Sunday July 14. People enjoyed a bottle and chocolate tombola, a raffle, a bar, a barbecue, along with the circus events too.

Anastasia Kyriakou, one of the event's coordinators with the PTA, said: “It was a fantastic day and everyone who came really enjoyed the circus and had fun on the stalls.”