Picture gallery: Young sea scouts in Warwick celebrate the start of a major new project
Sea Scouts from Warwick held a ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday for their new HQ in St Nicholas Park Warwick and made a plea for on-going support to complete and fit-out their new building in 2020.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:08 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:30 pm
Everyone braved the rain to be part of the ceremony that was held on the site where the new HQ for the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts will be built, next to St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, Warwick.
Here are a few photos from the event.
For the full story click here.