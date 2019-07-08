Plans submitted for new secondary and primary school facility on outskirts of Leamington

Plans have been submitted for a new secondary school, sixth form and primary school facility on the outskirts of Leamington.

The proposed new 1,200-place secondary school with an attached sixth form and 420-place primary school as part of an “all through” education facility would be built off Oakley Wood Road near Whitnash and Bishop’s Tachbrook.

The site where the new education facility will be built.

Anxieties over increasing pupil numbers due to the volume of new homes in Warwick district as part of the local plan led to the proposals being put forward.

