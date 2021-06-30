Latest advice from health experts as Covid cases continue to spike in the Warwick district

With the spike in Covid cases still on the rise, residents across the Warwick district are being urged to take action to help to reduce the spread of the virus.

The latest data show that there have 971 new Covid cases across the county in the seven days up to June 25 - 463 of those in the Warwick district.

Within the district, Leamington is currently the hotspot - the Brunswick area currently has one of the highest rates in the country (923.5 cases per 100,000 people).

Working in partnership to support communities, Public Health Warwickshire and the district and borough councils across Warwickshire are reminding residents that the rules of hands, face, space and fresh air still apply, and indoor gatherings remain restricted to six people or two households.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "The virus seems most prevalent across Warwickshire in those aged 20 and 29 with young people between 10 and 19 following closely behind. Cases are also rising in the age range of 30 to 39.

"People should be taking regular lateral flow/rapid tests and get both vaccine doses as soon as they can. Anyone with symptoms should isolate with their household and book a PCR/NHS test.

"Over the last month, the number of people who had tested positive per 100,000 of the population Warwickshire has risen from 16.61 on May 29 to 151.40 on June 24.

"Positivity rates, describing the percentage of PCR tests that were positive, have increased from 1.7 on June 16 to 3.7 on June 28.

Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola, said: “The number of reported cases of COVID-19 have been increasing week on week across the county and although the rise in cases remains low when compared to where we have been, if we don’t act now, we will score an own goal and will see a surge in cases which will lead to hospitalisations and in some instances deaths.

“Throughout the pandemic residents have played a key role in reducing COVID-19 cases and whilst I know that people want to return to a more normal way of living, we need to do it safely. We know that coronavirus is still in our communities, and we need to do everything we can to stop the spread.

“The advice that was given near the start of the pandemic is just as important today as it was then. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering in public places, keep a social distance from those you do not live with, and ensure that you have good ventilation in the workplace and at home, especially when you have visitors by opening windows and doors. Booking a PCR test and isolating with your household if you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, however mild, is also crucial. This advice is key in preventing further spread.

“The vaccine programme is also playing a key role and we are doing really well in Warwickshire overall, but I would encourage everyone to book their first and second jabs when invited, as there are areas in the county where uptake is lower than we would like. However, as with many vaccines, just because you are vaccinated, it doesn’t mean that you can’t still catch the virus or spread it. So, the advice of hands, face, space and fresh air remains key.”

Cllr Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, added: "The rise in cases is something that we all need to take action on. 754 cases in just one week in Warwickshire is the biggest rise we have seen in some months.

"Now is the time for us all to pull together to do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus. So please let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire by getting tested regularly, self-isolating immediately if we have any symptoms and getting vaccinated. They are three very simple, yet very effective steps that we can all take to help keep Warwickshire communities safer.”

Advice from Public Health Warwickshire includes:

- Wash your hands regularly and when that’s not possible use hand sanitiser.

- Minimise mixing with other households and keep a distance from those you do not live with.

- Wear a face covering in enclosed places, on public transport and in shops, unless you are exempt.

- Know the symptoms of COVID-19 and book a PCR/NHS test by calling 119 or going online to https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test as soon as symptoms appear. Follow the rules and self-isolate if you have symptoms, if you have a positive COVID test or if you are asked to by the NHS Test and Trace service.

- Download the NHS Test and Trace App and leave your details when at social venues.

- Get tested (with lateral flow/rapid tests) regularly even if you have no symptoms – this helps to pick up any cases where residents may have the virus, but not know it.

- Ensure that you have both doses of your vaccine.