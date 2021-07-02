Message from council leader as Leamington's Covid rate is now among of the highest in the country

The leader of Warwick District Council is urging residents to stick to the rules after a huge spike in Covid cases.

The leader of Warwick District Council is urging residents to stick to the rules after a huge spike in Covid cases.

As we have been reporting over the past few days, Leamington has seen a significant rise in cases - it now has one of the highest rates in the country.

Hospitals are not seeing a significant increase in patients but health experts say that could change if the rate is not controlled. Most of the cases are among young people who have yet to be vaccinated.

Warwickshire County Council said there have been 502 new Covid cases in the Warwick district over the last seven days.

Over the last month, the number of people who had tested positive per 100,000 of the population in the district has risen from 88.35 on June 17 to 369 on June 27.

The current top five wards impacted are Brunswick, Willes, Clarendon, Whitnash and Lillington.

The Brunswick ward has a rate of 832 cases per 100,000 people - one of the highest in the country.

Positivity rates, describing the percentage of PCR tests that were positive, have significantly increased from 1.2 on June 19 to 7.2 on June 30.

Working in partnership to support communities, Public Health Warwickshire and Warwick District Council are reminding residents that the rules of hands, face, space and fresh air still apply, and indoor gatherings remain restricted to six people or two households.

People should be taking regular lateral flow/rapid tests and get both vaccine doses as soon as they can. Anyone with symptoms should isolate with their household and book a PCR/NHS test.

The virus seems most prevalent in the Warwick district in those aged 20 and 29 with young people between 10 and 19 following closely behind. Cases are also rising in the age range of 30 to 39.

Leader of Warwick District Council, Cllr Andrew Day said: “We have seen a clear rise in cases over the last few weeks in the Warwick district which we know is attributed nationally to the new Delta variant being more transmissible.

"However, with 502 cases in just one week, we need to ensure that we are all working together as a community to do everything that we can to reduce those numbers.

“I would urge everyone living in, working or visiting Warwick district to continue to do the right thing to keep their loved ones, friends and colleagues safer by wearing a face covering, keeping a distance and ensuring that if you are indoors that the premises is well ventilated. I would also urge anyone who has not yet done so to take up the offer of a vaccine.

"This is key to helping us to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the district and in Warwickshire as a whole.”

Speaking about keeping Warwickshire residents safer, Warwickshire County Council’s director of Public Health for Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola said: "There has been a notable rise in cases in the Warwick district in the last two weeks which is consistent with national picture. Cases are particularly prevalent in age groups which have not yet been vaccinated.

"To reduce further transmission within the community, we are working closely with key partners, Public Health England and the NHS to provide additional support to schools, our university and local businesses as well as promoting vaccinations to all eligible groups.

“We are urging people to please do the right thing and isolate with their households if they have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, however mild, and book a PCR test. We are also encouraging people to continue to test regularly for Covid-19 using lateral flow (rapid tests), even when they don’t have symptoms. We should all also continue to follow the guidance around hands, face, space and fresh air to ensure we minimise the spread of the virus. Thinking about who we have contact with is also important in terms of reducing risk.

“For those over 18 now is the time to take up the offer of a free COVID-19 vaccination. It’s vitally important for as many people as possible to be vaccinated. Getting your vaccine protects you from becoming very ill with the virus and protects everyone around you. This is about working together and doing the right thing for Warwickshire, so please continue to follow the guidance, reduce social contacts where possible and if you do have symptoms of the virus, ensure that you self-isolate immediately and get a PCR/NHS test.”