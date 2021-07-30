Sharp fall in Covid cases across the Warwick district - but hospital numbers have increased

The Warwick district has seen a sharp fall in Covid cases, according to the latest figures.

The district had some of the highest rates in the country, especially in Leamington.

But according to data covering the seven-day period up to July 24, there has been a 37 per cent drop in positive Covid cases (decrease of 313 cases), compared to the previous seven-day period.

However, the district still has high levels, in comparison to the rest of the country, with 532 new cases recorded and a case rate of 370.1 cases per 100,000 people.

While all wards have seen decreases, the five areas with the highest rates per 100,000 people are:

Bishops Tachbrook, Barford & Hatton Park

514.9 cases per 100,000 people

Whitnash

499.3 cases per 100,000 people

Lillington

456.3 cases per 100,000 people

Warwick South East, Myton & Heathcote

438.5 cases per 100,000 people

Kenilworth West

429.6 cases per 100,000 people

In terms of hospital numbers, the South Warwickshire Trust - which covers Leamington and Warwick - was caring for 20 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday July 27.