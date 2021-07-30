Sharp fall in Covid cases across the Warwick district - but hospital numbers have increased
Here are the five areas that still have high Covid rates
The Warwick district has seen a sharp fall in Covid cases, according to the latest figures.
The district had some of the highest rates in the country, especially in Leamington.
But according to data covering the seven-day period up to July 24, there has been a 37 per cent drop in positive Covid cases (decrease of 313 cases), compared to the previous seven-day period.
However, the district still has high levels, in comparison to the rest of the country, with 532 new cases recorded and a case rate of 370.1 cases per 100,000 people.
While all wards have seen decreases, the five areas with the highest rates per 100,000 people are:
Bishops Tachbrook, Barford & Hatton Park
514.9 cases per 100,000 people
Whitnash
499.3 cases per 100,000 people
Lillington
456.3 cases per 100,000 people
Warwick South East, Myton & Heathcote
438.5 cases per 100,000 people
Kenilworth West
429.6 cases per 100,000 people
In terms of hospital numbers, the South Warwickshire Trust - which covers Leamington and Warwick - was caring for 20 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday July 27.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 27 was up from 11 on the same day the previous week.