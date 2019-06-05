Leamington charity showcases services at Westminster

A team from Warwickshire Vision Support were among charities and businesses who showcased the benefits of assistive technology during a event at Westminster.

The aim was to demonstrate to MPs how such technology can help people with sight loss or other disabilities live more fulfilling, independent lives.

The event was attended by the Minister of State for Care, Caroline Dinenage MP and local MPs, Mark Pawsey (Rugby and Bulkington) and Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington).

Assistive technology is an umbrella term that includes a wide range of assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with disabilities and/or the elderly population with the prime objective of increasing independence and personal decision making.

Warwickshire Vision Support promotes the use of assistive technology across all its services, ranging from liquid level indicators to reduce the incidence of scalding, through talking glucose monitors to help manage diabetes, to using tablets and smart phones to access to information and to keep in touch with loved ones.

Richard Orme vice-chairman of Warwickshire Vision Support said: “Many of the people we support feel cut off by digital technology. They can’t take advantage of online discounts, enjoy the convenience of online banking or keep in contact through social media. At Warwickshire Vision Support, we give people the skills and confidence to break down the digital divide so they can remain independent and in control.”

Matt Western MP was impressed by the technology on view and was very supportive of the IT training that the charity has offered to people living with sight loss in Leamington and Warwick over the last five years.

Speaking at the event, Matt said: "It was a pleasure to meet Warwickshire Vision Support charity at the Leonard Cheshire showcase this week. Assistive technology can support disabled people to live, learn and work - innovative and transformative! It was great to hear about the potential it has to bring about lifelong, positive impact to the lives of so many."

Speaking after the event, Liz Rosewell said that it was a privilege to be able to demonstrate the life changing nature of modern technology.

If you want to learn more about how assistive technology can help you manage your sight loss, then why not visit the Leamington Vision Support Centre held every Monday morning from 10am to noon at Chandos Court, Chandos Street, Leamington Spa, or call Warwickshire Vision Support on 01926 411331.