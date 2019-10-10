Best places to pick your own Halloween pumpkins in the Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick area

It's that time of the year when farms open up their fields and families pick their own pumpkins. To help you out, here are four of the best places in the area.

Pumpkins R Us

The Pumpkins R Us farm will open its doors on October 5 for the Halloween season. The farm, located at The Gatehouse on Leamington Road in Kenilworth, offers more than 50 varieties of pumpkins, a Halloween shop and a cafe. The Pumpkins R Us farm is open daily from 10am to 8pm until Halloween.

Postcode: CV8 2LP

Tel: 07976 874999

Website: www.halloweenpumpkins.co.uk

Pumpkins at Pumpkins R Us.



Hatton Adventure World

“Pumpkin Spooktacular” returns to Hatton Adventure World from October 26-31.

New this year is a ‘Magic & Mayhem Illusion’ show at 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm. There is also a new ‘Whizzie the Wizard’s Masterclass’ where children can learn all about spells, witchcraft and enchantment at 11am, 2pm and 3pm.

Visitors can also pick and carve their own free pumpkin with judging taking place each day at 4:15pm in the Halloween Marquee, take part in a pumpkin hunt, ride the Bewitching Trailer Ride, visit the Haunted House, enjoy Zombie Run and Death Match Laser Combat Battles and see Snakes Alive, Tame the Dragon and Meet the Beasts. Children are also encouraged to come dressed in Halloween themed costumes with spot prizes for the best dressed.

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm. For more information please visit the website at www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world or telephone 01926 843411.



Hilltop Farm

Pick your own pumpkins at Hilltop Farm in Hunningham and support The Myton Hospices at the same time.

This is the first year that the farm has grown pumpkins and bumper crop of some 10,000 pumpkins are now ready to harvest.

From Saturday, October 19 to Thursday, October 31 (stock permitting) farm visitors will be able to take a vintage tractor ride to the pumpkin patch to pick their own fruit.

Pumpkins will be sold by weight and a donation from every sale will be given to The Myton Hospices.

The pumpkin field will be open between 10am – 4pm each day, with tractor rides every 30 minutes.

Hilltop Farm is on the Fosse Way in Hunningham, just outside Leamington.

See www.hilltopfarmshop.com for more information, or follow on social media for updates -

Twitter: @hilltopshop / Instagram: @hilltopfarmshop / Facebook: @HilltopFarmHunningham

Red Road Nursery P.Y.O. Farm

People can pick their own pumpkins at the Red Road Nursery in Little Kinetonover two weekends and during the upcoming half term school break.

Pumpkins at Pumpkins R Us.

The Red Road nursery is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday October 19 and Sunday 20, October 26 and 27 and over the half term school break up through Halloween on Thursday October 31.

The Red Road Nursery is located on the Red Road in Little Kineton.



Malt Kiln Farm

The pumpkin patch will be open for pick your own from Friday October 11, at Malt Kiln Farm Shop, Main Street (B4027), Stretton-under-Fosse, Warwickshire, CV23 0PE.

farmshop@maltkilnfarmshop.co.uk

01788 832640

Monday – Saturday: 8.30am – 6pm

Sunday: 10am – 4pm

Free parking