Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks displays and events around Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick

With darker evenings drawing in, it won’t be long until the skies across the area are lit up with impressive firework displays for Bonfire Night. There are plenty of events to draw the crowds this year on and around November 5, so make sure to get tickets, wrap up warm and watch the spectacular views across the area.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 1

There are many firework events in the Warwick district.

Red Lion Inn Hunningham

Bonfire night fireworks

Gates open at 6.30pm

Outdoor bar and kitchen and live music

Entry: £3 per person / children under 12 free

Bishops Tachbrook Sports and Social Club.

The Playing Fields, Kingsley Road, CV33 9RR, Bishops Tachbrook.

7pm start. For more call 01926 421621 or email enquiries@bishopstachbrookclub.co.uk

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2

Warwick Racecourse

This year's show, organised by Warwick Rotary and Warwick Lions, will have a Star Wars theme.

Gates open at 4:30pm. There will be two fireworks displays (a small one around 6:00, followed by the main display around 6:40).

Free parking.

Adults and Children (15+) £7 (£8 on the gate)

Children (Under 15) £1 (£2 on the gate)

Infants (three and under) free.

Visit www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk/

Organised by:Warwick Rotary and Warwick Lions

2nd Warwick Sea Scouts

Hatton Scout Camp, Warwick, CV35 7HA

Doors open at 5.30pm

Fire lit: 6pm

Fireworks: 7.30pm/8pm

Adults £5 (£6 on the gate);

Under 18s £3 (£4 on the gate)

Family ticket for two adults and up to three under 18s: £15 in advance (£20 on the gate).

See https://www.2wk.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising-activities/Bonfire for more details.

Southam Cricket Club

Leamington Rd, Southam, CV47 0JH

7pm start. Adults £5, children £3. Family ticket (for upto four people) £10.

All proceeds will be given to local charities.

Loxley Bonfire and Fireworks Night

Gates open at 5.30pm

Food and bar

Parking near the Fox Inn pub in Loxley

Entry: Free

Kineton Primary School

Bonfire night and fireworks

Gates open at 5.30pm

Barbecue, bar, and glow toys for sale.

Entry: £6 adult / £4 per school child. Preschool children free.

Harbury Playing Fields

Bonfire night and fireworks

Gates open at 5.30pm

Food, mulled wine and hot chocolate for sale.

Entry: £5 adult / £3 children. Children under 3 free.

Hilltop Farm

Fosse Way, Leamington, Warwickshire CV33 9EL.

It is a ticket only event - see their Facebook page for more information.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5

Old Leamingtonians

The Crofts, Bericote Road, Blackdown, CV32 6QP

Tuesday November 5

Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lit at 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.

£5 per person, under fives free.

Warmington's 75th bonfire and fireworks night on the village green.

Bonfire lit at about 6.15pm with fireworks at about 7pm.

Donations can be given in buckets at the entrance and exit.

Call Simon Wilce for more details on 07765 897926.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9

Brailes Bonfire and Firework Spectacular in aid of Friends Of Brailes School (FOBS) will start at 5pm on the sports field. Adults £6, children £4, under threes free. Bring your own glow toys. For more information visit the Facebook page Friends Of Brailes School (FOBS). Please note sparklers and personal fireworks are not permitted.

If you want to add your event to the list, email phil.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk