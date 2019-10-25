Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks displays and events around Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick

With darker evenings drawing in, it won’t be long until the skies across the area are lit up with impressive firework displays for Bonfire Night. There are plenty of events to draw the crowds this year on and around November 5, so make sure to get tickets, wrap up warm and watch the spectacular views across the area.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 1
Red Lion Inn Hunningham
Bonfire night fireworks
Gates open at 6.30pm
Outdoor bar and kitchen and live music
Entry: £3 per person / children under 12 free
Bishops Tachbrook Sports and Social Club.
The Playing Fields, Kingsley Road, CV33 9RR, Bishops Tachbrook.
7pm start. For more call 01926 421621 or email enquiries@bishopstachbrookclub.co.uk
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2
Warwick Racecourse
This year's show, organised by Warwick Rotary and Warwick Lions, will have a Star Wars theme.
Gates open at 4:30pm. There will be two fireworks displays (a small one around 6:00, followed by the main display around 6:40).
Free parking.
Adults and Children (15+) £7 (£8 on the gate)
Children (Under 15) £1 (£2 on the gate)
Infants (three and under) free.
Visit www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk/
Organised by:Warwick Rotary and Warwick Lions
2nd Warwick Sea Scouts
Hatton Scout Camp, Warwick, CV35 7HA
Doors open at 5.30pm
Fire lit: 6pm
Fireworks: 7.30pm/8pm
Adults £5 (£6 on the gate);
Under 18s £3 (£4 on the gate)
Family ticket for two adults and up to three under 18s: £15 in advance (£20 on the gate).
See https://www.2wk.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising-activities/Bonfire for more details.
Southam Cricket Club
Leamington Rd, Southam, CV47 0JH
7pm start. Adults £5, children £3. Family ticket (for upto four people) £10.
All proceeds will be given to local charities.
Loxley Bonfire and Fireworks Night
Gates open at 5.30pm
Food and bar
Parking near the Fox Inn pub in Loxley
Entry: Free
Kineton Primary School
Bonfire night and fireworks
Gates open at 5.30pm
Barbecue, bar, and glow toys for sale.
Entry: £6 adult / £4 per school child. Preschool children free.
Harbury Playing Fields
Bonfire night and fireworks
Gates open at 5.30pm
Food, mulled wine and hot chocolate for sale.
Entry: £5 adult / £3 children. Children under 3 free.
Hilltop Farm
Fosse Way, Leamington, Warwickshire CV33 9EL.
It is a ticket only event - see their Facebook page for more information.
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5
Old Leamingtonians
The Crofts, Bericote Road, Blackdown, CV32 6QP
Tuesday November 5
Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lit at 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.
£5 per person, under fives free.
Warmington's 75th bonfire and fireworks night on the village green.
Bonfire lit at about 6.15pm with fireworks at about 7pm.
Donations can be given in buckets at the entrance and exit.
Call Simon Wilce for more details on 07765 897926.
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9
Brailes Bonfire and Firework Spectacular in aid of Friends Of Brailes School (FOBS) will start at 5pm on the sports field. Adults £6, children £4, under threes free. Bring your own glow toys. For more information visit the Facebook page Friends Of Brailes School (FOBS). Please note sparklers and personal fireworks are not permitted.
