Emergency workers offered free tickets to the British Motor Show

British Motor Show

The organisers of the British Motor Show are offering thousands of free tickets to NHS staff, emergency workers and their families as a thank you for their contribution during the Covid pandemic.

The live event, featuring the latest models, a classic car show and live entertainment is due to run from August 19 to 22 in Farnborough and 5,000 family tickets are being offered free of charge to blue light workers.

British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle, said: “Without the incredible work of the NHS over the past 18 months, there’s no way we’d be able to put The British Motor Show on at all, and we want to show some much deserved recognition to the Blue Light workers who have worked so tirelessly and selflessly throughout the pandemic in order to put us back on the road to normality.

Car SOS presenters Fuzz Townshend and Tim Shaw will be at the show with Car SOS Live

“We know the pandemic isn’t over, but were it not for the efforts of these amazing people there’d be no show at all.”

The offer is open to any Blue Light Card holder and provides a family ticket for two adults and two children. To apply for a ticket, card holders can visit the Blue Light Tickets website.

Among the attractions at this year’s show are halls dedicated to displays of the latest models from many major manufacturers, classic and supercars and the technology of the futures. The Paul Swift stunt and Caterham’s Pro-Drifting team will both staging displays of their skills in the live arena, hosted by Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer, while there will be supercar and classic car parades throughout the weekend.