The outside of Haseley Manor.

Property Focus: Fancy living in an historic manor house near Hatton, with links to Henry VIII, King Richard I and Mary Tudor?

This photo gallery is part of a regular column that focusses on stunning houses for sale in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

By News Reporter
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 7:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 7:48 pm

Two new show apartments have been unveiled at the Grade II listed Haseley Manor near Hatton.

The Haseley Manor estate is steeped in Tudor history, with links to Henry VIII, King Richard I and Mary Tudor.

The first of the latest show homes is apartment three, a two-bedroom ground floor residence located in the former billiard room of Haseley Manor. It is priced at £750,000.

And the second one is apartment five, an 1,634 sq ft one-bedroom residence within the manor’s basement. It is priced at £650,000.

Both are on the market with Spitfire Homes. For more information, visit https://spitfirehomes.co.uk/find-your-home/haseley-manor/ or watch the videos:

No.3 Haseley Manor - https://youtu.be/itPqnqXZ9b0No.5 Haseley Manor - https://youtu.be/xSqx1ovoepUHere are some photos of the properties.

1. Apartment three

The living kitchen area

Photo Sales

2. Apartment three

The bathroom

Photo Sales

3. Apartment three

Bedroom

Photo Sales

4. Apartment three

Bedroom

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4