Property Focus: Fancy living in an historic manor house near Hatton, with links to Henry VIII, King Richard I and Mary Tudor?

Two new show apartments have been unveiled at the Grade II listed Haseley Manor near Hatton.

The Haseley Manor estate is steeped in Tudor history, with links to Henry VIII, King Richard I and Mary Tudor.

The first of the latest show homes is apartment three, a two-bedroom ground floor residence located in the former billiard room of Haseley Manor. It is priced at £750,000.

And the second one is apartment five, an 1,634 sq ft one-bedroom residence within the manor’s basement. It is priced at £650,000.

Both are on the market with Spitfire Homes.

Here are some photos of the properties.

