The Leamington Beer and Music Festival kicks off today (Friday September 13) at the Band Factory near the Leamington Train Station.

More than 75 types of real ale, cider, wine and gin will be available.

Local breweries featured include Twisted Barrel and Byatt’s, as well as more distant offerings from the like of Salopian and Titanic.

Music will be provided by more than 20 different performers, including local acts Royal Spa Brass, Sambassadors of Groove and Leamingt-OOM-PAH.

Music workshops will also be held over the weekend.

All funds raised at the festival go to local charities, including the Band Factory.

The Festival takes place at the Band Factory in Althorpe Street in Leamington Spa, five minutes’ walk from Leamington Train station.