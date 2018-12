This picturesque 16th century cottage at Sutton Bassett had been occupied for well over a century by the Faulkner family.

It had been vacated by Miss Alice Faulkner, whose grandfather was the village carpenter. Mr James Faulkner, Alice’s brother, said of the ‘picturesque’ label: “ It’s pretty from the outside but a bit draughty from inside.

“Only half of the original building is standing, the other was taken down years ago.”