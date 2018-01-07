Console Corner: Free games galore for January

Still counting the cost of an expensive Christmas? Well how about some free games to beat the January blues.

If you are ditching booze and indulgent food for the new year then at least treat yourself to some new games which will cost you nothing if you have a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

The first two months of the year are always quiet but there are a few surprises this year with confirmed release dates for Monster Hunter World, the Shadow of the Colossus remake, Dragon Ball FighterZ, the big Arcade Edition update for Street Fighter 5 and many more. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

That’s because PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live subscribers now know what the free games are for January.

Batman: The Telltale Series in its entirety is free on PS Plus as well as Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and party game That’s You!

If you have PSVR - Sony’s Virtual Reality hardware - you can also grab StarBlood Arena.

PS3 gamers aren’t left out with Uncanny Valley, Psycho-Pass Mandatory Happiness, Sacred 3 and Book of Unwritten Tales 2 forming part of the January offering.

There’s plenty for Xbox Gold users to enjoy as well if you have an Xbox Live subscription.

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 3 is available to download for nothing all month while super creepy Zombi is available from January 16 until February 15, as well as Army of Two and Tomb Raider Underworld via backwards compatibility.

Meanwhile, website VG24/7 claims to be the first to map every single game which is slated for release in 2018.

Last week I looked at the top 5 most anticipated titles for the year ahead.

And VG24/7 have gone one better by compiling what they claim is a comprehensive list of every single game being released in the coming year.

The first two months of the year are always quiet but there are a few surprises this year with confirmed release dates for Monster Hunter World, the Shadow of the Colossus remake, Dragon Ball FighterZ, the big Arcade Edition update for Street Fighter 5 and many more.D